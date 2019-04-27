Hunter shot, killed in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a man has died after sustaining a gunshot wound while hunting Saturday in Great Barrington.

Police say they found the 44-year-old Pittsfield man in a wooded area on Monument Valley Road around noon.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been participating in a youth turkey hunt with two other adults and a child.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicates it was accidental.

