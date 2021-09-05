BOSTON (AP) — The return of cooler weather also means the return of the fall hunting season in Massachusetts.

Early Canada goose hunting began on Sept. 1, black bear hunting season opens statewide on Sept. 7, while pheasant hunting season opens Oct. 16.

Archery deer and turkey hunting seasons begin on Oct. 4 in eastern Massachusetts and on Oct. 18 in the rest of the state.

Hunting on Sunday is not permitted in Massachusetts. Many public lands are open to hunting including wildlife management areas, most state parks, and many town-owned lands.

Although hunting accidents are extremely rare, state wildlife officials encourage those setting out to enjoy the woods to don bright colors to help minimize their chances of being mistaken for game animals during the hunting season.

While hunters are required to wear blaze orange during certain seasons, all outdoor users who are in the woods during hunting seasons should wear a blaze orange hat or vest as a precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)