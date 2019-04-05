Hunt’s recalling tomato paste cans due to potential presence of mold

(WHDH) — Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Hunt’s tomato paste cans due to the potential presence of mold, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall affects a limited amount of six-ounce “No Salt Added” cans that were distributed for retail sale at stores across the country.

The cans have the UPC code “00-0-27000-38807-5” and a best by date of “OCT 16 2020.”

Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands products are impacted by the recall.

