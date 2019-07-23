‘Hurricane Bob wasn’t this bad’: Rattled residents recall terrifying moment tornado touched down on Cape

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lifelong residents living on Cape Cod say the tornado that touched down in Yarmouth on Tuesday was much worse than Hurricane Bob, which was one of the costliest hurricanes in New England history.

“It was unreal. It was like a blizzard, but only rain,” one resident told 7NEWS as she gazed at a large tree that had fallen and crushed a pickup truck near her home. “It was nasty.

More than 40,000 Bay State residents were without power after wind gusts of more than 80 mph uprooted trees, sent sheds airborne, and toppled utility lines.

“I never saw anything like this. Even Hurricane Bob wasn’t this bad, and that was a bad hurricane,” the woman added.

Many backyards in the Barnstable County town were left littered with broken fences, pieces of homes, and tree limbs.

The roof at Cape Sands Inn was blown off. One guest likened the rare weather event to a runaway freight train.

The storm moved across the Cape and out to sea in about an hour.

