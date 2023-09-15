FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hurricane Lee was already having impacts around Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and beyond Friday, prompting ferry disruptions as it continued its approach toward the region.

Hy-Line Cruises announced Thursday that it had canceled all its service between Hyannis and Martha’s Vineyard as well as direct inter-island service between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for Friday and Saturday.

Service between Hyannis and Nantucket will run on a trip-by-trip basis through the day Friday, Hy-Line said, “with service interruptions anticipated.”

The Steamship Authority in its own statement said ferry passengers should plan for disruptions and cancellations Friday. The Steamship Authority said it then expects additional trip cancellations on Saturday.

While watching Lee, the Steamship Authority said it is waiving change and cancellation fees for travel booked on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Forecasts on Friday projected peak wind gusts potentially as high as 70 miles per hour on the mid- to outer Cape and Nantucket, with lesser gusts further west as Lee makes its closest approach to the region roughly 150 east of Chatham on Saturday.

A widespread area of coastline throughout New England could see between one and three feet of storm surge.

Rain from Lee is expected to be light though much of Massachusetts, though part of Cape Cod could see between one and three inches of total rain.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for some communities on Thursday morning, later expanding the warning to include a large stretch of coastline in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

By Friday morning, a coastal flood warning was also in place for Cape Cod and Nantucket, warning of minor to moderate flooding with high tides around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Though parts of Cape Cod and Nantucket are expected to face the worst of Lee’s local impacts, the MBTA also announced schedule changes for its ferry system beginning Friday.

Among changes, the T said all trips on the East Boston Ferry will be canceled for the day after the conclusion of Friday’s 6:45 p.m. trip from Long Wharf to Lewis Mall Wharf.

Charlestown Ferry trips will be canceled after Friday’s 6:30 p.m. trip from Long Wharf to Charlestown Navy Yard.

The Hingham/Hull Ferry will have its trips canceled after Friday’s 8:25 p.m. trip from Long Wharf to Hull and Hingham.

Lynn Ferry trips were canceled effective immediately on Friday.

All MBTA ferries will then be canceled on Saturday, the T said.

See updates on MBTA ferry schedules here.

See more about expected Steamship Authority disruptions here and follow real time updates on individual ferry trip statuses here.

See updates on Hy-Line ferry schedules here.

