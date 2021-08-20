BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - People on Cape Cod are switching from vacation mode to storm mode as Tropical Storm Henri approaches the Bay State.

Henri is expected to develop into a hurricane as it moves toward New England on Sunday afternoon, prompting a hurricane watch for Cape Cod, the Islands, and southern Plymouth and Bristol counties.

This comes just one month after Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area.

While Henri’s path is still uncertain, it is expected to pack more of a punch than Elsa if it stays further west.

The Steamship Authority is urging customers to prepare for the possibility of Henri impacting ferry service from the Cape to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket this weekend.

Officials said it’s possible that trips could be canceled on Sunday and Monday.

Eversource is positioning line and tree crews, support staff, and other resources across the state in case Henri’s wrath leads to power outages.

The Coast Guard is advising people to stay off the water and beaches during storms.

People with boats are urged to move it to an inland marina where it will be less likely to break free and get damaged.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Massachusetts was Hurricane Bob in 1991.

Bob caused more than $1.5 million in property damage.

High impact event likely for Long Island, through Southern New England this weekend. Forecast models in good agreement for Henri to get pulled north/northwest over the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/Usf1jNKuBS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 20, 2021

