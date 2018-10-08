‘Hurtful to our community’: 3 separate shootings leave 3 men dead in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester and Mattapan residents are grieving the loss of three men following three separate deadly shootings in less than 24 hours.

An employee at Fabian Gas Station in Dorchester, 68-year-old Jose Williams, was shot and killed during an armed robbery Saturday night, police said.

Family members say the father of seven was well-known in the area.

“He was a good person, loving and caring,” his sister Rosa Phinn-Westby said. “Everybody who came to this gas station knew my brother and everybody who knew him loved him.”

Officers took a suspect into custody on multiple charges at the time of the incident as police continued their investigation.

“This is hurtful to our community, it’s hurtful,” resident Keith George said. “We shouldn’t be doing people like this, man.”

A few neighborhoods away, police marked shell casings at two different crime scenes in Mattapan.

Officers found a man in his 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man in his 30s was gunned down around 11:30 a.m. that same morning, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Kai Harris, 26, of Brockton, was arrested and charged with murder in that case. Harris is expected in Dorchester District Court Tuesday.

