EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Everett on Wednesday, officials said.

Emilio Matarazzo, 55, turned himself over to police following the fatal shooting 50-year-old Ersilia Matarazzo, who was found in a vehicle in the area of 90 Central Ave. around 9:15 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Ersilia Matarazzo suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ryan said.

She was a member of the Board of Registrars and Board of Assessors for the city of Everett and is a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

She leaves behind three adult children.

The daylight shooting prompted school officials to order Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School to go into a lockdown.

Emilio Matarazzo is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

55 year old Emilio Matarazzo turned himself in to @everettpolicema after officials say he shot his wife in the chest. The two were going through a divorce. #7news pic.twitter.com/yKOyMsp9Wu — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

Chief @everettpolicema say shooting victim is mom of 3 grown children, second cousin to @Mayor_DeMaria and on the board of assessors #7news pic.twitter.com/rtTab2yGe9 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

DA: husband under arrest after murdering his wife in everett this AM …suspect turned himself in to police at the station #7News pic.twitter.com/46LNiOjPkF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)