MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found dead and his wife was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday after a stabbing at a multi-family home in Milford, officials said.

Just after 9 a.m., police said they received a 911 with a woman screaming on the line.

Mishele Mejia said she heard a commotion outside around that time, and went to go look for the source of the yelling.

“It was more the loud screaming of more than one person, and it was just the family members after they had noticed the tragedy that took place,” said Mejia, who works nearby.

Police said they found the man in the basement of the home dead with one stab wound to the chest. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds upstairs, authorities said.

“When Milford PD arrived — it was the chief and another officer — she was gone. They brought her back,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early.

She underwent surgery at the hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Crime scene investigators from the Massachusetts State Police have been donning booties, taking photos of the house, and bringing evidence markers inside.

Authorities are considering the stabbing an act of domestic violence.

“There is no threat to the community. We believe all parties involved are accounted for. So we’re not looking for anybody at large. And it’s definitely not something the community needs to be worried about,” said Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino.

Police said the husband and wife have four children, who were all at school at the time.

“It’s just honestly heartbreaking,” said Kayo Ferreira. “The kids used to come out here to this parking lot and play a lot. I used to have a dog, a husky, and they used to play around with it.”

Animal control officers could be seen removing a cat in a carrier and a bird cage from the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was also on scene Monday.

Nicole Sullo, who works at a local restaurant, said detectives came in looking for the weapon involved.

“The police came in and they were just asking if they could see our knives — what we use and what the customers would use if they came in here,” Sullo said.

The incident left nearby residents on edge.

“I feel tense, I feel nervous, I feel helpless,” Mejia said. “This happened to them, it could happen to us, it could happen to your family, so wherever you’re at, just take a quick moment and ask God to strengthen this family. They need it.”

