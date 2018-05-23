Husband of Ashburnham school principal charged with rape of school employee

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — The husband of an Ashburnham school principal is facing charges after police said he raped an employee at the school last month.

James McGrath, 64, faced a judge last week. He is accused of raping the 18-year-old girl and faces several other charges, including assault and battery.

The 18-year-old worked in the school’s extended daycare program. According to court documents, she told police, “My uncle has been molesting me since Easter.” Two of the reported incidents happened at the school, including one in a utility closet.

Ashburnham school officials confirm McGrath worked as a substitute at Briggs Elementary School for the past five years, where his wife is principal. His wife is now on administrative leave.

“The recent allegations against this substitute custodian are both disturbing and unacceptable. He was immediately removed from any further employment with the regional school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Gary Mazzola in a statement.

McGrath posted $2,500 in bail.

