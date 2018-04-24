BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and other charges.

Bryon Hefner was released on personal recognizance Tuesday after appearing in Suffolk Superior Court to face charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and the Massachusetts State House. His trial was scheduled for March 2019.

Several men have accused Hefner of misconduct, prompting Rosenberg to step down as Senate leader in December. The Amherst Democrat is still a member of the Senate, and the two have since separated.

An independent investigation continues into whether Rosenberg violated Senate rules.

Hefner’s attorney has said his client intends to contest the evidence and witnesses against him.

“Mr. Hefner Rosenberg has pled not guilty to the charges and looks forward to defending himself in a court of law, where accusers cannot remain anonymous and must face cross0-examination. Unfortunately, he has already been pilloried in the press for political purposes, having never had a trial,” Hefner’s lawyer Tracy Miner said in a statement.

