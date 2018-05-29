MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The husband of a Manchester school employee is facing burglary charges after allegedly stealing iPads from an elementary/middle school in April.

Robert Koehler, 43, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested at his home Thursday by detectives investigating the theft, which was first reported by the principal of Beech Street School on April 16, according to Manchester police.

School administrators and detectives identified Koehler as their suspect after reviewing security records and talking to an administrator who saw Koehler standing outside the school on Saturday, April 14. They also recognized him because his wife is a school staffer.

Investigators believe Koehler gained entry into the closed school on three separate occasions that day.

In addition to the burglary charge, Koehler was charged with violating his bail conditions stemming from a domestic incident in January, according to police.

Detectives recovered 15 iPads from Manchester Pawn Monday, leading to the additional charge of receiving stolen property.

Koehler is expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday.

