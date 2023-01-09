COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman is set to be arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation, according to police.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested on the charge Sunday as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe.

During the course of the investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators, according to a release.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Her friends say she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cellphone have gone dark.

This is not Brian Walsh’s first run-in with the law, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay. Police say that has no relation to this case.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court. 7NEWS sources say the couple’s three children are in state custody.

No further information has been released.

