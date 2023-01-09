COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail, after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested Sunday as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

He appeared in Quincy District Court on Monday morning where prosecutors say he misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on Jan. 1 to fly to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on both Jan. 2.

“Police were notified around Jan. 4 by her employees in Washington, D.C., that she had not shown up for work on Jan. 4,” Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said in court.

In court, the prosecution described how Brian had told police that he went to his mother’s house in Swampscott on New Years Day, but that it took him longer than it should have because he got lost. He also said he went to Whole Foods and CVS, but officials stated he was not seen on surveillance video at either store and that there were no receipts for the items he claimed to purchase.

Additionally, prosecutors said Brian claimed the only time he left his home on Jan. 2 was to take his son for ice cream. However, he was seen on surveillance video around 4 p.m. at a Home Depot in Rockland, where he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, and tarps.

Police later obtained a search warrant and searched the house, where they found blood in the basement and a knife with blood on it.

“Crime Scene Services recovered and found blood in the basement-area, in a section of the basement,” Beland said. “There was also a knife that was found. On the knife, there was also blood and part of the knife was damaged.”

Walshe’s attorney told the court her client has been nothing but cooperative with authorities during the investigation over the past several days, emphasizing that Walshe has not been charged with murder.

“The charges are not anything relating – he’s not charged with murder,” defense attorney Tracy Minor said. “He’s charged with misleading investigators by not saying, as I understand it, he went to Home Depot.”

This is not Brian’s first run-in with the law, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay and is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing in federal court.

7NEWS sources say the couple’s three children are in state custody.

Walshe is set to appear back in court in early February.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)