COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman is set to be arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation, according to Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested on the charge Sunday as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset.

During the course of the investigation, police developed probably cause to believe that Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators, according to a release.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Her friends say she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cellphone have gone dark.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)