PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife suffered injuries after a two-family house in Peabody went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor found a man with severe burns outside of the burning house on Ellsworth Road around 2:30 a.m., according to Peabody Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and flew the burn victim to a Boston hospital for treatment.

His wife was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

The couple was residing on the first floor of the home when the fire broke out.

An adult and two children living on the second floor made it out of the house OK, Dowling said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours as the fire spread through the walls.

The blaze also caused part of the roof to collapse.

Dowling said that crews ran into problems with a bad fire hydrant and that they had to stretch fire hoses down the road.

The frigid outside temperatures also caused water from the firefight to freeze over on the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

