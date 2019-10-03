FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHDH) — A man hilariously took his pregnant wife’s place in a maternity photo shoot after doctors placed her on bed rest.

KM Smither Photography took pictures of Jared Brewer cradling his “pregnant” belly and making “model” faces at Elkhorn Creek Falls in Frankfort, Kentucky after his wife, Kelsey, learned that she could not leave her bed.

Brewer says his wife cried tears of joy when she saw the pictures.

The couple’s son, Kash Cooper, was born on Sept. 28, weighing five pounds and four ounces.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)