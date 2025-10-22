FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard made a dramatic rescue saving three injured boaters found stranded on Naushon Island Wednesday morning, part of the Elizabeth Islands northwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

Officials say three victims, a husband, a wife, and their adult son, jumped into the icy Atlantic Monday night after their 33 foot Chris-Craft went up in flames.

The three managed to swim to the island but had no communication and no food for more than 30 hours.

The Coast Guard and Falmouth police began searching Tuesday night when relatives notified authorities.

The three hadn’t been heard from and were overdue. The Coast Guard and Falmouth police weren’t able to find them Tuesday night, but Wednesday morning, the son made a midday call while walking on the beach on the island. He had stumbled onto the vessel’s radio that washed ashore.

Volunteers who made it to the island quickly administered first aid. The three were air lifted to the airport in Hyannis with one in critical condition.

