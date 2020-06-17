Hyannis blocks off Main St. to help small businesses get back on their feet

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Rows of concrete barriers were erected in Hyannis earlier this week with the goal of making more room for restaurants and shops on Main Street to meet state reopening requirements.

Dylan Jordan owns Rendez Vous cafe and his doors have been closed for about two months due to the global pandemic. He said he is excited to be open again now that his customers can spread out outdoors.

“It’s good to spread out and get what we can since we’ve been locked down for so long,” Jordan said. “It definitely helps having the seats out here. I think it will definitely bring more foot traffic.

The town has sealed off the street for more than half a mile to allow more room for pedestrians to walk and businesses to get back on their feet.

Visitors in the area said that while things may be different, it’s nice to be back out and about.

“I think it’s something that a lot of people actually wanted to see on Main Street for a long time,” one woman said.

The town will then paint a stripe to create a walkway alongside the newly placed barriers.

“I’m glad to see our businesses re-opening, they are our lifeblood,” one Cape resident said. “I wish them much success.”

The work to put up the concrete barriers will continue throughout the week.

