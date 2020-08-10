Hyannis family breathing easy after former ER nurse saves choking daughter

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis family is breathing easy thanks to the fast actions of a former Emergency Room nurse who pulled over and saved a choking woman.

Taylor Tibbetts and her mom Lianna were leaving the mall Saturday afternoon when Taylor started choking on some food she was eating in the back seat.

“She grabbed her throat and I looked at her immediately and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!” she said.

Lianna immediately pulled over in a parking lot and tried to give her daughter the Heimlich, but it was no use.

“I opened my door, I ran around and I pulled her out and I don’t know how long — moments seem like forever in those situations,” she said. “The only thing I could process was, ‘I’m going to lose my daughter.’ That’s all I could process. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to save her.”

It was around that time a car pulled up and Kim Range jumped out to help.

Range is a former ER nurse who happened to be driving by with her family.

“Even though we are trained nurses, you’re a mom. You’re a mom and I wasn’t going to stop. I wasn’t gonna let that kid die.”

Thanks to her efforts Taylor was finally able to breathe once again.

“She can say all she wants that she is not a hero but, if it weren’t for her I would not be here today,” Taylor said.

When that scary situation was over — it was then Lianna and Kim took their masks down and recognized each other.

They are former neighbors and have known each other for nearly 10 years.

“I know that God placed Kim in the right place at the right time,” Lianna said. “She was His arms and His legs and His presence to me that day.”

Range and the Tibbets family reunited days later and shared a warm embrace.

