HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Hyannis firefighters helped free a child’s finger from a stainless steel dispenser Tuesday.

Crews used various tools to get the boy’s finger out of the dispenser, which took about 45 minutes.

They credit keeping the child calm during the rescue “key to this successful job.”

He went with his parents to the hospital to get his finger checked out.

