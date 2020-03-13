Hyannis parolee arrested on child porn charges for third time

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable man is facing charges after his third arrest for child pornography possession, police said.

Officers responding to a home on Gosnold Street in Hyannis on Thursday to assist a parole officer with a home visit of a parolee arrested Robert Laplante, 62, after finding images of alleged child pornography during the visit, according to Barnstable police.

Laplante, a Level 3 sex offender, was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, third offense.

In 2005, Laplante pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping and photographing naked children between 1996 and 2004. He was sentenced to 6 to 9 years in jail with 10 years probation upon his release.

A third offense carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 10 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)