BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A Hyannis woman has been charged after an alleged theft from a charity event honoring fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Officers responded to the Cape Codder Resort at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported larceny. The resort was hosting a charity event sponsored by the Behavioral Health Provider, Coalition of Cape Cod in honor of Sgt. Gannon.

Witnesses told Barnstable police that a silent auction item – a decorative blue box containing golf balls, baseball hats, and shirts – had gone missing. Security footage showed a woman removing the box and leaving the resort, according to police.

After further investigation, police questioned Maureen Wiggin, 56, of Hyannis, was questioned at her home. Police told Wiggin the incident was caught on video.

Wiggin was initially uncooperative, according to police, but authorities eventually recovered the stolen items from her car.

Wiggin never purchased a ticket to the event, according to police.

The auction item was returned to the charity event and given to the winner.

Wiggin will be summoned to Barnstable District Court for larceny of property under $1,200.

