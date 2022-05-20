BOSTON (WHDH) - The River Street Bridge in Hyde Park will be closed until further notice, officials said Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made the call to shut it down after inspectors discovered beam deterioration.

SKY7 HD flew over that bridge where crews were seen at work. Mass DOT said emergency repairs are being planned, and traffic will be rerouted while the bridge is closed.

No further details were released.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: The River Street Bridge in Hyde Park near Cleary Square will be closed until further notice due to ongoing work being conducted by @MassDOT. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected to be impacted in the surrounding areas. Please seek alternate routes. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 20, 2022

This is a developing story

