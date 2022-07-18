BOSTON (WHDH) - A family in Hyde Park is thanking their neighbor, a retired firefighter, for making a life-saving catch as they escaped their burning home.

Luzmar Centeno was able to save her infant during a fire Sunday morning, thanks in part to her neighbor, who ran to her aid as both mother and child were stuck on their duplex’s second floor.

Her adult son, Anderson, said Centeno was able to kick out the air conditioning unit that stood in the second story window and, with her retired firefighter neighbor standing on it, was able to safely drop the child to him below.

“My mom basically held the baby, the arms, (and) he grabbed the baby by the hips, and that’s how they transferred the baby,” Anderson Centeno said. “My mom and sister may not be here if it wasn’t for him… thank you so much.”

Luzmar Centeno then jumped out the window herself and sprained her ankle while cutting her leg.

“Everything was pure adrenaline,” Anderson said. “She just thought ‘save the babies.’ I just think that… she is so strong.”

The entire family inside survived the fire. Luzmar’s 16-year-old daughter safely escaped through the home’s front door, while her husband tried to put out the flames. He received burns in the process before he, too, was able to get out.

Since the fire, the community has rallied around the family, as Luzmar is a well-known community activist. Her son said she has spent years helping immigrants settle into life in the United States.

“People were telling me ‘I met your mom five years ago, she donated me this,’ you know, ‘how can I help,'” he said.

In a video posted to social media, Luzmar also gave a shout out to a stranger who showed up to tend to her wounds. The stranger also brought necessities, knowing how difficult things can be as he had been a victim of a fire himself.

For both him, and the retired firefighter, the family said they are thankful.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family, who reportedly lost everything in the fire.

