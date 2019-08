BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man accused of exposing himself at a community pool was arrested Friday.

State police officers responding to reports of indecent exposure at the Olsen Pool off of Turtle Pond Parkway in Hyde Park spoke to witnesses who say 62-year-old David Bennet exposed himself, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

