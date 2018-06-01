Hyde Park man shot by police recently released from prison for pointing gun at officers

WEST ROXBURY (WHDH) — A Hyde Park man who was shot by police after pointing a gun at officers in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night was on probation after serving a nine-year prison sentence for pointing a loaded firearm at Boston police officers in 2009, prosecutors said.

John Mentor, 32, was arraigned on four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in West Roxbury Municipal Court Friday, hours after he was shot in the leg by police while pointing a loaded gun at officers responding to a 7:30 p.m. report of shots fired near the intersection of Westminster Street and Huntington Avenue, officials said.

The officers who shot Mentor responded to the scene after he opened fire on two men with a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, police said. After he was shot, Mentor was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Mentor was on probation following a nine-year prison sentence for pointing a gun at Boston police officers in 2009, when he was on probation for a 2006 stabbing, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

“The conduct alleged here put five lives at risk, including the defendant’s own,” Conley said in a statement. “But for the officers’ rapid response, this could have been a double homicide, and we’re extremely fortunate neither they nor the intended victims were injured. It’s a prime example of the grave risk posed by illegal firearms in the hands of people least suited to carry them.”

Assistant District Attorney Jess Megee of Conley’s Gang Unit told the court that Mentor gave a post-Miranda statement acknowledging that he fired the gun.

He is due back in court June 7.

