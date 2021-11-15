BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Jose Gonzalez chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Giovanni’s Market on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

