BOSTON (WHDH) - Samuel Uzuegbu of Hyde Park is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Monday, January 23.

Uzuegbu claimed his prize the day after the drawing at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting his winnings toward buying a house.

He purchased his winning ticket at Neighborhood Convenience Store located at 994 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

