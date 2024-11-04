BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcycle crash in Hyde Park early Monday morning killed one victim and sent another to the hospital.

According to Boston police, a motor cycle and motor vehicle collided just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of West Street and Hyde Park Avenue.

Boston EMS confirmed that one patient was transported to an area hospital and another was “declared non-viable on scene”.

The damaged motorcycle could be seen laying in the road.

