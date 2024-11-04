BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcycle crash in Hyde Park early Monday morning resulted in one victim declared “non-viable” and another sent to the hospital.

According to Boston police, a motor cycle and motor vehicle collided just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of West Street and Hyde Park Avenue.

Boston EMS confirmed that one patient was transported to an area hospital and another was “declared non-viable on scene”.

The damaged motorcycle could be seen laying in the road.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox