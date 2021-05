BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of a porch collapsed in Hyde Park Monday afternoon sending one worker to the hospital.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Beacon Street where crews were working to clean up the mess.

The worker was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the porch to give way.

