BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman in Hyde Park came to the rescue of a skunk with a jar stuck on its head Tuesday. Stephanie Cariello said after a quick glance, she realized it was a peanut butter jar on the animal’s head. The skunk was not hurt.

A neighbor called animal control, but Cariello acted before they arrived.

“I hate seeing animals in distress so I just try to act quick,” Cariello said. “It was kind of weaving in and out of this fence and I was a little worried that it was going to go into the street and get hit by a car.”

Cariello said she saw the skunk in trouble while walking her son to school Tuesday.

“It weaved into the fence and so I kneeled down and just put my hand through the fence and I grabbed the jar, pulled it off and I back away really quickly so it was highly likely that I was gonna get sprayed,” Cariello said. “I ran one way and the skunk ran the other way back into the wooded area. “

Cariello said seeing wildlife like turkeys and coyotes near the Stony Brook Reservation is very common.

“We do see a lot of stuff but it was a little unusual to see the skunk during the day because they’re nocturnal so who knows how long he had the jar on his head,” she said.

Cariello said her son Nate, who loves animals, was very proud of what she did.

“We were both cheering as we walked up the street to school and I was like ‘you have to tell everyone at school what just happened, ‘” Cariello said.

