BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police confirmed two individuals were shot in Hyde Park Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Farraday Street just after 10 a.m. following report of a person shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located two victims, whose ages and genders are unknown at this time, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers rendered aid to both victims on scene until the arrival of Boston EMS.”

Both victims were transported for medical attention with life-threatening injuries.

