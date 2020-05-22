Hyde Park teen raises $3,000 to feed vets during Memorial Day weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park teen is showing her appreciation for veterans during the three-day weekend.

Fiona auctioned off some of her prized possessions on Facebook, including a signed Rob Gronkowski jersey, to help pay for meals for local veterans.

She said she will be using the $3,000 she raised to collect meals for veterans, which she plans to handout over Memorial Day weekend.

“They helped us when people didn’t want to go to war so we’re trying to give back to them,” she said.

She and her father are working with a local restaurant to get the meals all set for veterans in their area.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)