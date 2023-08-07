BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park woman was arraigned last week in South Boston Municipal Court on criminal charges stemming from allegations she drove onto a Seaport District sidewalk last weekend, struck a pedestrian, and then left her car and attacked the pedestrian, the district attorney announced in a statement.

Emily Verrochi, 28, was arraigned on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car), malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and resisting arrest. She was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from the victim and the Seaport neighborhood.

State police responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash and altercation at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Harborview Lane around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, found a Nissan Altima with heavy front end damage, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office.

Witnesses told police they observed Verrochi driving erratically in the middle of the street and then onto the sidewalk, where she struck a pedestrian.

Verrochi told police she was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver, and that two other passengers assaulted her and fled after the crash.

The victim, who later claimed to not know Verrochi, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Verrochi has a 10-page record and has been convicted of several assault and battery charges, according to Hayden’s Office.

In a statement, Hayden said, “This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars. To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible—it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt.”

