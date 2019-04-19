Hyde Park woman accused of vandalizing headstones at Mattapan cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing a vandalism charge after police say she was caught acting suspiciously in a Hyde Park cemetery.

Officers who spotted Deborah Gideon, 53, of Hyde Park tossing what appeared to be red powder into the air in the area of 19 Millstone St. about 4:45 p.m. Thursday followed her to Mount Hope Cemetery, where they saw her approach several headstones and make a tossing motion with her hand, according to Boston police.

When officers stopped her car further in the cemetery, they allegedly found her to be in possession of a spray bottle, a gallon of a reddish liquid, containers of various colored salt, powered-juice mixes, and olive oil.

She will be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court on charges of attempting to commit a crime to wit, vandalism of a gravestone and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Her arrest comes a little more than a week after police launched an investigation into damaged statues at local cemeteries. One of those incidents occurred in mid-March when five memorials were vandalized at Mount Hope Cemetery, where Gideon was arrested a month later.

Last Wednesday, officers responded to a reported vandalism at St. Gregory’s Parish church on Dorchester Avenue and found that someone had defaced a religious statue by covering it in an unknown red substance.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)