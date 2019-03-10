Hyde Park Youth Hockey honors Mark Bavis, former Boston resident killed on Sept. 11

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston resident and hockey star Mark Bavis, who was killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks, was honored by Hyde Park Youth Hockey’s annual Mark Bavis tournament on Sunday.

Community members gather every year to hit the ice and honor Bavis’ memory.

“It’s just phenomenal what the Hyde Park Youth Hockey program does,” Pat Bavis, the president of Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation, said. “This where my brother started playing hockey at the age of four years old and it’s just incredible that they keep his memory alive today with this tournament.”

The tournament is in its 17th year.

