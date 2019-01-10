Hydrochloric acid spill leads to evacuations at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded to a Leve 2 Hazmat situation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Thursday.
About two liters of hydrochloric acid spilled on the fourth floor of the building, prompting the evacuation of the third and fourth floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.
A cleanup company was called to the hospital.
The building has since been deemed safe.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)