Hydrochloric acid spill leads to evacuations at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded to a Leve 2 Hazmat situation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Thursday.

About two liters of hydrochloric acid spilled on the fourth floor of the building, prompting the evacuation of the third and fourth floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A cleanup company was called to the hospital.

The building has since been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

District Chief Nichols briefing the media on the incident 221 Longwood Ave all companies are clearing a cleanup company is on scene the building is safe. pic.twitter.com/lD6GqIjwtE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 10, 2019

No one was exposed to the chemical the 3 and 4,floors were evacuated for precautionary reasons.Companies are in the process of neutralizing the chemical .The building is safe to go in. pic.twitter.com/Ob0M9CojFe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 10, 2019

Response to a Level 2 Hazmat at 8:46 at 221 Longwood Ave .Report of a spill approx 2 Liters of Hydrochloric Acid spilled on the 4th floor. pic.twitter.com/1L7iDlJHGC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 10, 2019

