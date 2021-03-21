Hynes Center vaccination site opens as Fenway closes to make room for Red Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - As one mass vaccination site opens up in Massachusetts, another is closing down.

The Hynes Convention Center will officially open Monday so people can book appointments for vaccinations. CIC Health, which is running the site, says it hopes to start with 1,000 vaccinations a day and go up from there.

And the site at Fenway Park will give out its last dose on March 27, in preparation for the Red Sox taking over the site for their home opener on April 1.

