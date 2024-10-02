Related Person taken to hospital after shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities closed part of I-190 in Worcester Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a man with a gun near the highway, a state police spokesperson said.

Trooper Brandon Doherty in a statement said state police troopers and Worcester police officers responded to the area near the Ararat Street overpass over I-190 near 3:40 p.m.

By 4:10 p.m., Doherty said the scene was secure and one man was in custody.

Troopers were seen at work while traffic backed up on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway.

At one point, a 7NEWS camera spotted authorities walking side by side in an apparent search for evidence along the side of I-190.

SKY7-HD spotted crews still on scene near 4:45 p.m. Police had stretched caution tape across the entire width of the highway.

By 5 p.m., several evidence markers were in place on the highway.

In one spot, troopers were directing drivers to use a highway onramp to get out of the traffic jam.

No further information was immediately available.

While police rushed to I-190, A Worcester police spokesperson said investigators were also on scene Wednesday for an investigation into a shooting on nearby Heroult Road. The shooting happened near 2:15 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital.

Police said it was “unclear” whether the Heroult Road shooting was connected to the report of a person with a gun near I-190.

