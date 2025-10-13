DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 195 westbound in Dartmouth is closed at Exit 19 due to a plane crash, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Monday morning.

A left lane closure is also in place on the eastbound side of the highway.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)