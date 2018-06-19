WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 495 is closed to traffic in both directions in Westford due to an electrical wire hazard, state police say.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Power lines located just off the highway could be seen smoking as fire and police crews responded to the scene.

The closure has caused a massive traffic jam.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 N/B and S/B in #Westford closed due to electrical wire hazard. Seek alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 19, 2018

