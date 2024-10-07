HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lane closures on I-495 in Haverhill are expected to remain in place through Tuesday afternoon after a water main break caused a sinkhole in the roadway, police said.

The sinkhole opened on the southbound side of I-495 and forced crews to close the right two lanes in the area.

The state Department of Transportation first shared word of the incident near 8:45 a.m. State police shared photos near 10:45 a.m. showing a collapsed section of the roadway.

In an update near 3:15 p.m., police said the sinkhole was still causing a significant backup on I-495 and nearby roadways.

Citing MassDOT, state police said the water main repair would not be complete until later Monday evening. Extended lane closures are necessary due to “extensive pavement and roadbed damage,” according to police.

“Travelers should expect significant traffic backups through rush hour commutes both today and tomorrow,” police said.

