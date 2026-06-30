LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT announced a temporary closure of I-495 north and southbound in Lowell Tuesday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

Officials say northbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 89, and I-495 southbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 92.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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