CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was halted for miles on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious crash that left a victim needing a medical helicopter.

Firefighters and ambulance crews could be seen surveying the scene on I-495 northbound, near the Westford Street overpass by Exit 87 where at least one person was loaded onto a helicopter around 10 a.m.

According to 7NEWS sources, the crash appeared to involve a vehicle that went off I-495 south, through the median strip, and struck a vehicle head-on in the northbound side.

At least three people were hospitalized, including the individual who was airlifted. No details on their condition have been released.

SKY7-HD spotted at least two damaged vehicles at the scene, including a car with its roof torn off. Also visible were tire marks on the median grass leading up to an SUV with heavy damage to its front.

Traffic was completely halted for miles on I-495 north following the crash, with MassDOT stating that the highway was closed at Exit 83 as emergency crews continued to respond. The left lane of I-495 south was also closed to traffic.

In a social media post at 11:30 a.m., the Massachusetts State Police said it would be another two hours before I-495 north reopened.

MSP officials noted that as of the post, traffic was backed up to Exit 79/Route 2A in Littleton.

MassDOT officials later said all lanes of traffic were back open just before 12:30 p.m.

Update: The left lane is closed on I-495 SB prior to Exit 87 by the Rest Area. NB remains closed at Exit 83. https://t.co/fu9LSVAAGl — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2023

