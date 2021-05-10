WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The off-ramp from Interstate 495 southbound and northbound to the Mass. Pike westbound has been closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Westboro on Monday.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No additional information has been released.

** Traffic Alert ** The off ramp from I-495 southbound and northbound to the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound is closed due to this crash. Seek alternate route. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/OrM3E4yuko — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 10, 2021

