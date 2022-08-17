HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North has reopened after one person was killed and another injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday morning.

State Police said it was just after midnight when a 2018 Ford Transit SUV heading south on the northbound side of the highway crashed head-on into a car. Police have since identified the wrong-way driver as 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton.

They said after Arroyo allegedly hit the Infiniti model car, the car was then hit by a tractor trailer that was unable to stop in time.

Both Arroyo and the driver of the car were later taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. The crash victim was pronounced dead at the hospital while Arroyo was treated for minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver was reportedly not injured.

In a statement, a State Police spokesperson said further investigation found Arroyo had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol, resulting in him being put in custody at the hospital for OUI.

The spokesperson added that further charges may be filed following the crash’s investigation, which is ongoing.

Following the crash, all lanes of I-495 North by exit 58 were closed to traffic. The road fully re-opened around 4:50 a.m.

C-2, A-2, E-4, R-1 along with @WestboroughFire M-4, R-1 responded to this serious MVC on 495 North. Highway is shutdown. pic.twitter.com/K3E0BlO2oC — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) August 17, 2022

