HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North was shut down for a time Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious car crash on the highway.

Hopkinton Fire put out an announcement about the closure around 1:45 a.m. with an image of the crash.

In it, a black sedan-like vehicle could be seen with its front crushed and motor exposed, along with significant damage to the rest of the car. A tire could also be seen in the backseat of the vehicle.

C-2, A-2, E-4, R-1 along with @WestboroughFire M-4, R-1 responded to this serious MVC on 495 North. Highway is shutdown. pic.twitter.com/K3E0BlO2oC — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) August 17, 2022

The department did not release info on whether more than one car was involved in the crash or if there were any injuries, but said multiple crews, including staff from Westborough Fire, were called in to assist.

Normal traffic flow resumed later in the morning.

