I-495 shut down after box truck goes off highway in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Interstate 495 in Andover is shut down Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck that went off the highway and landed in the woods, officials said.

Video from Sky7 showed emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 40 for a truck that apparently went over the guardrail and flipped on its side.

Serious injuries have been reported. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene, according to state police.

Traffic is backed up for miles. Major delays are expected.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for updates.

#MAtraffic multi-vehicle crash including a box truck, Rte 495 N/B, north of Rte 133 in #Andover, all lanes closed except one. Serious injuries. Awaiting medical helicopter. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2018

